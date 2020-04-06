Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceeds 8,600 With 51 Deaths - Health Ministry

A total of 8,611 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel, with the outbreak having now resulted in the deaths of 51 people, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A total of 8,611 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel, with the outbreak having now resulted in the deaths of 51 people, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

On Sunday evening, the ministry reported about 8,430 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 related fatalities. A total of 585 patients have recovered.

According to the statement, 141 patients are in critical condition, including 107 connected to ventilators.

The Israeli government held an emergency meeting overnight into Monday, during which it decided to close off several cities and neighborhoods across Israel and the West Bank to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 70,000 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has been the country most affected by COVID-19 in terms of confirmed cases of the disease and over 9,600 fatalities.