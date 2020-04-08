UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Exceeds 9,200, Fatalities Reaches 65 - Health Ministry

Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceeds 9,200, Fatalities Reaches 65 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number pf people who contracted the coronavirus disease in Israel has amounted to 9,248, and a total of 65 people died from the disease, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 9,006 coronavirus cases and 59 fatalities in Israel.

According to the Health Ministry, 770 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 as of 9 p. m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday. The number of patients in serious condition amounts to 149.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a general three-day lockdown starting at 4 p.m. local time on April 7 to prevent people from traveling to festive meals that are traditionally held on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which starts on Wednesday.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 81,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

