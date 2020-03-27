Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Increase to 2,693 With 8 Fatalities

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Israeli Health Ministry said on Thursday the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased by 198 cases in half a day to a total of 2,693 cases, including eight fatalities.

The previous update from the Israeli authorities on Thursday morning stated 2,495 cases.

According to the latest statement by the ministry, 2,693 were verified, as of 8 p.m. on Thursday (18:00 GMT), including 46 in critical state, eight fatalities and 70 recoveries. Of all confirmed cases, 413 patients are in hospitals, 1,414 get treated at home, and 370 are under medical surveillance in hotels converted into specialized medical centers.

The global toll of COVID-19 has now exceeded 462,000 cases and the death toll had topped 20,000, according to the World Health Organization.