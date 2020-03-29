Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Reaches 3,619 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of patients infected with the coronavirus disease in Israel has reached 3,619 the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the death toll stood at 12 and did not increase over the past day.

According to the ministry, 493 people are hospitalized and 54 patients are in critical condition.

Moreover, 89 people have fully recovered after contracting the disease.

The previous reports indicate that 3,460 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Israel.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 652,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 30,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.