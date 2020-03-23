Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rises by Nearly 300 to 1,238 Over Past 24 Hours

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by nearly 300 to 1,238 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by nearly 300 to 1,238 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the statement, 24 patients are in critical condition.

Last Friday, the Israeli health authorities registered the first death from coronavirus-related complications. The 88-year-old man was hospitalized about a week prior to that and his condition was complicated by many concomitant chronic diseases.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday a seven-day state of emergency in the country and ordered citizens to remain indoors except for a specified number of cases, such as for buying food and medicines. In addition, according to the authorities' instructions, it is forbidden to visit beaches, parks, shopping centers and other public places. People are not allowed to receive guests. Moreover, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.