Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rises by Some 4,000 in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)in Israel has increased by 3,976 in the past 24 hours to 137,159, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said another 14 patients with COVID-19 had died in the past day in Israel, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,040.

According to the ministry, 29,123 people are currently sick in Israel, 454 patients are in serious condition, 143 of them need lung ventilation. A total of 106,996 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. The WHO says the global coronavirus death toll has topped 891,000 people, and the global case count exceeds 27.2 million.