Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Rises To 8,430 - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rises to 8,430 - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A total of 8,430 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel, with the outbreak having now resulted in the deaths of 49 people, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday evening.

The latest figures indicate that as of 20:30 local time [18:30 GMT], 412 cases and three new deaths have been reported during the day.

A number of prominent Israeli officials, including Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs Rivka Paluch have tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, the government's press service announced that Netanyahu himself had tested negative for COVID-19.

