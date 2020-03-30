Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surges Past 4,000 As 382 New Positive Tests Confirmed

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has surged past 4,000 after the country's Ministry of Health reported 382 new cases since an update on Sunday morning.

As of 21:00 local time on Sunday [19:00 GMT], the ministry has confirmed 4,247 cases of the disease. A total of 74 people remain in intensive care and 15 people have died in the country after contracting COVID-19.

The ministry also confirmed that 132 people have now fully recovered after testing positive for the disease.

The Israeli government has introduced several extraordinary measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The Israeli Defense Forces have altered conscription procedures to minimize large gatherings of people, and the government approved proposals allowing the country's internal security service Shin Bet to use cellular data to track the movements of people who have contracted the disease.