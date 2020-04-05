UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 7,500 After 423 New Positive Tests - Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 second ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 7,500 After 423 New Positive Tests - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel since the start of the outbreak has risen above 7,500 after 423 new cases were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

As of 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT), 7,851 people have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 43 people have died, and 458 people have recovered, according to the ministry.

Health authorities also confirmed that 126 people who have contracted the disease are currently in intensive care.

The Israeli government has urged all citizens who must leave their residence at any time to wear face masks.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was entering self-isolation.

Related Topics

Israel Died All Government

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

25 minutes ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

40 minutes ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

1 hour ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

1 hour ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

1 hour ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.