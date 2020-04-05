Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 7,500 After 423 New Positive Tests - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel since the start of the outbreak has risen above 7,500 after 423 new cases were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

As of 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT), 7,851 people have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 43 people have died, and 458 people have recovered, according to the ministry.

Health authorities also confirmed that 126 people who have contracted the disease are currently in intensive care.

The Israeli government has urged all citizens who must leave their residence at any time to wear face masks.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman had tested positive for COVID-19 and was entering self-isolation.