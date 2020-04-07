UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 9,000 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:07 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by 395 to 9,006 over the past 24 hours, with fifty-nine patients having died, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has increased by 395 to 9,006 over the past 24 hours, with fifty-nine patients having died, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, at least 683 people have fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Palestine's health authorities have confirmed six more coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 260. The death toll remains at one, and the total number of recoveries has risen to 24.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 74,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

