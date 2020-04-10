UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 10,000, Death Toll Up To 92 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 10,000, Death Toll Up to 92 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Israel has reached 10,095, and 92 people died, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of total recoveries has increased to 1,061, according to the ministry's report released at 09:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).

The ministry said that 164 of those infected were in critical condition, with 125 receiving lung ventilation.

More Stories From World

