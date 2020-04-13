UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 11,000, Death Toll Reaches 103 - Government

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 11,000, Death Toll Reaches 103 - Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Israel has grown to 11,145, including 103 fatalities, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The previous update from the Israeli ministry on the morning of Sunday stated 10,878 cases of COVID-19.

According to the update, the toll has grown by 267 new cases confirmed over the past several hours to 9 p.m. (18:00 GMT). Of total 11,145 cases, 183 patients with COVID-19 are in critical condition and 131 patients are on ventilators, the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel has grown to 103, while 1,627 people have recovered, according to the update.

