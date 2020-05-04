UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Surpasses 16,200; Death Toll At 232 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:40 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpasses 16,200; Death Toll at 232 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Israel has registered 15 new coronavirus cases in the past day, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 16,208 the country's Health Ministry reports.

As of late Sunday, 6,227 people in Israel are being treated for COVID-19 with 94 of them in grave condition. Two new coronavirus deaths were registered on Sunday, with Israel's total death toll standing at 232, according to the Health Ministry.

On Sunday, 115 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Israel with the total number of recovered individuals standing at 9,749.

On Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry said that the number of coronavirus patients in the country continued to decline. Over 30 new coronavirus cases and two new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 246,000.

