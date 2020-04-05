Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Tops 8,000, Death Toll Reaches 46 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel has grown to a total of 8,018 and the death toll has increased to 46 people, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The latest situation update from Israel late on Saturday stated that there had been 7,851 cases, including 423 new infections and 43 fatalities, in the country.

As of 8:00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] on Sunday, the COVID-19 toll in Israel was 8,018 cumulative cases with 46 fatalities and 477 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the landmark of one million cases and the death toll is close to 57,000, according to the World Health Organization.