Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Up to 12,200, Death Toll Reaches 126 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has increased to 12,200, with the death toll having risen to 126 people, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that nine more fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries has reached 2,309, according to the ministry's report issued at 09:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT); 176 patients are in critical condition, including 132 people who are receiving lung ventilation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Heath Ministry said on Wednesday that it had confirmed 291 COVID-19 cases in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and also registered 78 cases in eastern Jerusalem. The death toll remains two people.