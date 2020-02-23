Number of COVID-19 Cases in Italy Exceeds 100 - Lombardy Region Head

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region has reached 89, likely pushing the country's overall number of cases over the threshold of 100, regional head Attilio Fontana said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we have 89 infected in Lombardy," Fontana said live on SkyTg24 tv channel, adding that the number of cases in Italy "must have exceeded 100."