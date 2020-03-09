Number of COVID-19 Cases IN Japan Exceeds 1,200, Death Toll Reaches 16 - Reports

Japan confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and two fatalities in the country over the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 1,215, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, adding that the death toll rose to 16

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Japan confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and two fatalities in the country over the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 1,215, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, adding that the death toll rose to 16.

According to the broadcaster, the highest number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 was registered on Hokkaido island, over 100 cases, and in Aichi prefecture on Honshu, over 80 cases. Meanwhile, Tokyo has detected 64 cases of the disease.

Nearly 700 people out of these 1,215 are passengers and crew members from the evacuated Diamond Princess cruise ship.