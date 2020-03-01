UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Japan Exceeds 940, Death Toll At 12 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Exceeds 940, Death Toll at 12 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The latest data from Japan's Health Ministry and local authorities demonstrate that the current number of the infected with the novel coronavirus in the country has reached 947, with the death toll of 12, NHK broadcasting company reported.

Most of the infected, 705, are the passengers and the crew members of Diamond Princess cruise ship, other 14 are among those evacuated from China via charter flights, and the last 228 are the ones who have got infected in Japan or Japanese tourists who have returned from China, according to the broadcaster.

Japan has already canceled public events and will close most of its schools starting Monday. Tokyo and Osaka will not hold traditional cherry blossom viewing events. Disneyland and other theme parks are closed from Saturday to mid-March.

