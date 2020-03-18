Number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rises by 45 to 1,592 Over Past Day - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan has climbed by 45 to 1,592 over the past 24 hours, media reported on Tuesday.

Japan's NHK public broadcaster said, citing the national health ministry and local administrations, that as of Tuesday Japan's mainland had 866 cases, in addition to the 697 patients who had come from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fourteen of the infected indviduals had returned from trips to China in February.

High-ranking sports official Kozo Tashima was among those who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Tashima is the head of the Japan Football Association, the vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Japan, and a member of the organizing committee of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As of Tuesday, the death toll is 36, which includes seven cruise liner passengers.

To date, the virus has infected more than 195,000 people worldwide in over 150 countries and killed over 7,800.