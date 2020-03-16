Number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rises to 1,535 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan has climbed by 20 to 1,535, media reported on Monday.

The NHK public broadcaster said, citing the national Health Ministry and local administrations, that the total toll of those infected in Japan's mainland account for 809, with 712 patients coming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 others who returned from China via charter flights in February.

Thirty-two patients have died, including seven cruise liner passengers, and 525 people have been discharged from hospitals.

To date, the virus has infected more than 153,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,700.