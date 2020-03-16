UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Japan Rises To 1,535 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan Rises to 1,535 - Reports

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan has climbed by 20 to 1,535, media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan has climbed by 20 to 1,535, media reported on Monday.

The NHK public broadcaster said, citing the national Health Ministry and local administrations, that the total toll of those infected in Japan's mainland account for 809, with 712 patients coming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 others who returned from China via charter flights in February.

Thirty-two patients have died, including seven cruise liner passengers, and 525 people have been discharged from hospitals.

To date, the virus has infected more than 153,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,700.

Related Topics

China Died Japan February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

31 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

36 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

44 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.