Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kazakhstan Exceeds 300 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kazakhstan Exceeds 300 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has surpassed 300, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has surpassed 300, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry confirmed about 294 new cases.

"We have registered eight new cases of the coronavirus infection � one Nur-Sultan, six in the Karagandy province, and one in the Almaty province.

To date, there are 302 confirmed coronavirus cases," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, most of the country's cases have been registered in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty with 168 and 73 cases, respectively.

Since March 16, the country has been in a state of emergency, with Nur-Sultan and Almaty under quarantine since March 19. Six other cities were quarantined earlier on Monday.

There are currently 638,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

