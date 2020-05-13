UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kuwait Exceeds 10,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:07 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kuwait Exceeds 10,000 - Health Ministry

Kuwait is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 case count, which reached 10,277 as the Health Ministry confirmed 991 new cases on Tuesday despite the ongoing 24-hour curfew

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Kuwait is seeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 case count, which reached 10,277 as the Health Ministry confirmed 991 new cases on Tuesday despite the ongoing 24-hour curfew.

"The Health Ministry reports 991 new confirmed cases, 194 new recoveries and 10 new fatalities.

The total number of new coronavirus cases reached 10,277," the ministry said.

The overall number of recoveries has increased to 3,101, and the number of related deaths has reached 75.

Kuwait imposed a full nation-wide lockdown and a continuation of the curfew on May 10 in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The measures are to last until May 30.

