Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kuwait Exceeds 35,000 as Restrictions Eased - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Kuwait has registered 514 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as downward trend in the daily COVID-19 rate continues, which brings the country's tally to 35,466, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, as many 25,882 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak, while 289 people have died from the disease.

Kuwait was one of the first Arab countries to introduce the most severe restrictions in a bid to curb the pandemic.

Due to the improving epidemiological situation, the authorities started a step-by-step relaxation of the measures in late May. Within the context, mosques located in residential and "sparsely-populated" areas were permitted to reopen and receive worshipers starting June 10. At the same time, Friday's noon prayer (09:00 GMT) can only occur at the capital's Grand Mosque, and is set to be broadcast via the official Kuwait tv channel. Only the mosque's preacher and staff are allowed to attend the prayer.