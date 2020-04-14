UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises to 430 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has reached 430, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 14, 2020, eleven new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

Five people have died.

Eleven coronavirus patients are in serious condition. According to preliminary data, more than 7,000 people have contacted those infected. A total of 71 patients have recovered.

An emergency situation regime was introduced in the republic in connection with the disease outbreak until April 15. A state of emergency was imposed in some cities, including the capital.

