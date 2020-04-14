Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises To 430 - Response Center
Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:20 AM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has reached 430, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.
"On April 14, 2020, eleven new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.
Five people have died.
Eleven coronavirus patients are in serious condition. According to preliminary data, more than 7,000 people have contacted those infected. A total of 71 patients have recovered.
An emergency situation regime was introduced in the republic in connection with the disease outbreak until April 15. A state of emergency was imposed in some cities, including the capital.