Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by Record 309 to 4,513 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by record 309 to 4,513 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

A day earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported about 250 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

"As of June 27, 2020, 309 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic, including 118 in [the capital of] Bishkek," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation stands at 46 people, while 2,212 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 493,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.