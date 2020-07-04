Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 327 to 7,094 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 327 to 7,094 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

A day earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported about 506 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities.

"As of July 4, 2020, 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic, including 149 in [the capital of] Bishkek," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation has risen by two to 78 people, while 2,714 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 525,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.