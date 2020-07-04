UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises By 327 To 7,094 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 327 to 7,094 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 327 to 7,094 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

A day earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported about 506 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities.

"As of July 4, 2020, 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic, including 149 in [the capital of] Bishkek," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation has risen by two to 78 people, while 2,714 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 525,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Bishkek Kyrgyzstan March July 2020 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

9 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

9 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

9 hours ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

9 hours ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.