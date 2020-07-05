Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 283 to 7,377 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 283 to 7,377 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan reported about 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two fatalities, while on Friday, the daily increase in the number of new cases stood at 506 and the number of new fatalities totaled 10.

At the same time last week, the daily increase in the number of cases in Kyrgyzstan ranged between 200 and 300.

"As of July 5, 2020, 283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation has risen 10 two to 88 people, while 2,802 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Thirty-two new patients are doctors, which takes the total count of infected medical staffers to 1,097.