UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises By 283 To 7,377 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 283 to 7,377 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 283 to 7,377 over the past 24 hours, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan reported about 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two fatalities, while on Friday, the daily increase in the number of new cases stood at 506 and the number of new fatalities totaled 10.

At the same time last week, the daily increase in the number of cases in Kyrgyzstan ranged between 200 and 300.

"As of July 5, 2020, 283 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic," a center's spokesperson said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation has risen 10 two to 88 people, while 2,802 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Thirty-two new patients are doctors, which takes the total count of infected medical staffers to 1,097.

Related Topics

Same Kyrgyzstan July Sunday 2020 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

9 hours ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

10 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

10 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.