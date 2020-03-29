Number of COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 347 - Disease Control Center

(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of people with the coronavirus disease in Latvia has reached 347 after 42 cases were identified in the country over the past 24 hours, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Sunday.

"In Latvia, 42 new cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 were confirmed over the past day.

At the moment, the number of infected people is 347," the Center said.

The Latvian authorities declared the state of emergency in the country. All international passenger traffic is stopped, mass events are prohibited, and schools and universities are closed.

In neighboring Estonia, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 39 in the past day, totaling to 679, according to the health authorities. Three people have died of the infection across the country.