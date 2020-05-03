UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Latvia Reaches 879 - Health Authority

Sun 03rd May 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Latvia Reaches 879 - Health Authority

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Latvia has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number to 879, the country's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have done 1,143 tests in the last 24 hours. We have diagnosed eight people with the disease. Since the beginning of the virus' spread through Latvia, we have done 64, 245 tests for COVID-19, with 348 people having recovered from the disease. The official death toll among the infected is 16," the center's representatives said.

Meanwhile, Finland has registered 78 new cases, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

"As of May 3, there are 5,254 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Finland, the THL said in a statement.

The death toll has increased by 10 to 230.

Estonia has registered a single new COVID-19 case, bringing a total of confirmed cases to 1,700, with the number of fatalities increasing by 2 to 55, according to the country's health authorities.

