Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Latvia Rises To 49 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Latvia has increased by 15 over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 49, a representative of the national Center for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC) told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, Latvia declared a state of emergency in the country and closed its borders amid the pandemic.

"The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Latvia has reached 49," the representative said.

Last week, Latvia declared a state of emergency in the country and closed its borders amid the pandemic.

On a global scale, more than 164,000 people in some 150 countries have been already infected, and over 6,400 people have died.

