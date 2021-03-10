Number of COVID-19 Cases in Lebanon Tops 400,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lebanon since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 400,000 - an increase of 3,939 in the past day, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said in a daily report.

The ministry said the overall case tally now stood at 401,810 people.

It said 45 nationals out of those infected had died in the past 24 hours.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Lebanon's overall COVID-19 death toll is at 5,134.

Mass vaccinations began in Lebanon in mid-February. The country is home to 4.5 million local people and 2 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees.