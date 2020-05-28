Number of COVID-19 Cases in Libya Close to 100 - Center for Disease Control

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Libyan health officials have registered 20 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of those infected to 99, the National Center for Disease Control said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus after they came into contact with another two COVID-19 patients, whose disease was confirmed in the southwestern city of Sabha. A further two cases have been registered in the capital of Tripoli, and one more case was confirmed after an individual came back from Turkey on May 18, the center said.

According to the statement on the epidemiological situation in Libya, the tally of recoveries has reached 40, while the death toll now stands at four. The number of active cases amounts to 55.

Elsewhere in the region, the number of coronavirus cases in Sudan has exceeded 4,300 over the last 24 hours after 200 more people have tested positive for the infection, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country's COVID-19 toll topped 4,000.

The death toll has increased by 11 to 195, and the tally of recoveries rose by 161 to 749, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of those infected now stands at 4,346, with 3,476 cases being recorded in the province of Khartoum, including the country's capital city.

Sudan on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew was introduced throughout the country during the nighttime. In the Khartoum province, where the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered, an around-the-clock quarantine regime has been in effect since April 18.