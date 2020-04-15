UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Libya Rises By 1 To 26 - Center For Disease Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:55 PM

Libya has registered one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of those infected to 26, the country's National Center for Disease Control said on Tuesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Libya has registered one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of those infected to 26, the country's National Center for Disease Control said on Tuesday.

"A laboratory for the public health has received 10 samples for detecting the coronavirus.

results of nine tests are negative, and one is positive for the virus," the center said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the center's official website, the total number of cases has increased to 26, including nine people who have recovered. The death toll stands at one.

More Stories From World

