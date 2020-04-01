UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Libya Rises By 2 To 10 - Disease Control Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:29 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Libya Rises by 2 to 10 - Disease Control Center

The Libyan center for disease control said on Wednesday that it had registered two more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, bringing the total number to 10

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Libyan center for disease control said on Wednesday that it had registered two more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, bringing the total number to 10.

"The laboratory received 11 samples, 9 of them were negative, while two infection cases were confirmed," the center said in a press release.

The center did not provide any additional information about the two new patients.

The first COVID-19 case in Libya was reported a week ago.

On Tuesday, former Health Minister and Libyan delegate to the World Health Organization Dr. Reida El Oakley told Sputnik that the country was not capable of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as the state lacked the necessary equipment to conduct tests and protect medical personnel. He also stated the importance of stopping the transmission of COVID-19.

