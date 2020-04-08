UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Libya Rises To 21 - Center For Disease Control

Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:42 PM

The total number of coronavirus cases in Libya has increased by one to 21, the Tripoli-based National Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday, adding that it had registered one more recovery case

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Libya has increased by one to 21, the Tripoli-based National Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday, adding that it had registered one more recovery case.

On Tuesday, the country's health authorities said that 20 people had tested positive for COVID-19, with one new case registered in the city of Benghazi.

"The clinic laboratory received 26 samples on April 4 to detect the coronavirus," the center said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The center added that the laboratory in Benghazi had received the results of two of the tests, saying that one of them was positive, bringing the total of those infected to 21.

According to the center, another patient fully recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary medical treatment, raising the total number of recoveries to two.

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at one person.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

