Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Malaysia Increases By 152 To 2,900 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Increases by 152 to 2,900 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has increased by 142 to 2,908 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths increased by two to 45 over the same period, it said.

The number of people who has recovered from COVID-19 in Malaysia stands at 645.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 873,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, and over 43,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

