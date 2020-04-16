Number of COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Rises by 110 to 5,182 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus infection in Malaysia has increased by 110 to 5,182 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by two to 84, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The previous reports indicated that the country confirmed 5,072 COVID-19 cases. A total of 2,766 patients have recovered.

On a global scale, more than two million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 138,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 522,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.