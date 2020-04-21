UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Malaysia Rises By 57 To 5,482 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Malaysia has grown by 57 to a total of 5,482, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus related deaths has grown by three to a total of 92, the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Sixty-one percent of those infected, 3,349 people, have already recovered, while 2,041 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

On April 10, the Malaysian government extended the movement control order until April 28 to combat the coronavirus epidemic. The restrictive measure was initially adopted on April 1 for 14 days, limiting the movement of citizens across the country.

More Stories From World

