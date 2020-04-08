UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Malaysia Surpasses 4,100 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:59 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Surpasses 4,100 - Health Ministry

The number of people who contracted the coronavirus in Malaysia has increased by 156 to 4,119 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by two to 65, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus in Malaysia has increased by 156 to 4,119 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by two to 65, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous reports indicated that the country confirmed 3,963 COVID-19 cases and 63 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,487 people have been discharged from hospitals, and over 2,500 patients remain under medical supervision.

Globally, more than 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with over 82,000 deaths and 301,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

