Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Exceeds 1,500, Death Toll Tally Reaches 50- Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people who died of the coronavirus disease in Mexico has risen from 37 to 50 within the past 24 hours, while the total number of those infected has exceeded 1,500, the Health Ministry's director-general of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"The number of confirmed cases has reached 1,510; 4,653 suspected cases are being examined; 7,822 tests have been negative; and the death toll has reached 50," Alomia said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

On the same day, Mexican authorities announced new restrictive measures in the light of the pandemic. Regional authorities have completely or partially closed hotels and beaches in Oaxaca, Guerrero, Baja Callifornia Sur and other regions until further notice.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.