Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Rises By 15 To 41 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 15 to 41 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Mexico has registered 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the number of those who have contracted the disease to 41, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"The total number [of those infected] increased by 15 people over the past day. Now, 41 people are infected.

There are 155 suspected cases and 404 negative test results," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference late on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Mexican Education Ministry announced the cancellation of training and sports activities at all levels of the educational system, including private schools, for the period from March 20 to April 20.

The authorities have delayed declaring quarantine in schools for one week. They explained that it was inexpedient to immediately interrupt education given the dynamics of the infection spread.

