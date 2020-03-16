Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 12 to 53 - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Mexico has increased by 12 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 53, the head of the Mexican Directorate General of Epidemiology Ricardo Cortes said.

"There are a total of 53 confirmed cases in Mexico.

As many as 50 percent of them are men and 40 percent are women," Cortes said presenting a daily report on the coronavirus situation in the country.

On Sunday, the Mexican education Ministry canceled training and sports activities at all levels of the educational system, including in private schools, for the period from March 20 to April 20.

The Mexican Health Ministry urges residents not to panic and assures them that all necessary restrictions and measures in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 virus are taken by the government in advance and in accordance with the current threat.