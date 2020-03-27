UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Rises By 110 To 585 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 110 to 585 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of people who had contracted the new coronavirus disease in Mexico has increased by 110 to 585 with two more fatality cases reported bringing the total death toll to eight, the Health Ministry said.

"The death toll has risen to eight, with 585 confirmed cases," Ana Lucia De la Garza, the Health Ministry's director for epidemiology, said at a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Mexican health authorities reported about 475 COVID-19 cases in the country with six fatalities.

According to the authorities, the majority of cases were imported.  

