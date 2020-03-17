Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 29 to 82 - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases in Mexico has increased by 29 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of patients in the country to 82, the head of the Mexican Directorate General of Epidemiology Ricardo Cortes said on Tuesday.

"We currently have 82 confirmed cases with 90 percent of patients having mild symptoms. They receive ambulatory care. After tests, they are being sent home with caution," Cortes said.

According to the official, only two patients show heavy symptoms of viral respiratory infections.

On Sunday, the Mexican education Ministry canceled training and sports activities at all levels of the educational system, including in private schools, for the period from March 20 to April 20.

The Mexican Health Ministry urges residents not to panic and assures them that all necessary restrictions and measures in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 virus are taken by the government in advance and in accordance with the current threat.