Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 800,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 5,300 within the past 24 hours and has thus reached 804,488, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

"As of today, 804,488 cases of the disease have been confirmed," Alomia said at a press conference on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has increased by 370 to 83,096 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 36.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.06 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.