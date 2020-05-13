Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 38,000 - Senior Health Official

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Mexico's number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has reached 38,324 - up 1,997, or 5.5 percent from the previous day's 36,327, the Mexican Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a regular press conference.

Alomia said the death count had risen by 353 over the past 24 hours to 3,926 - an increase by nearly 10 percent from 3,573.

The day before, the number of deaths rose by 108, and the case tally by 1,305.

According to the Health Ministry, the country is at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak and will be on lockdown until May 30, with the possibility for restrictions to gradually be lifted in the least affected regions from May 18.