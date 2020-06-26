Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 200,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 6,104 within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 200,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the death toll had risen by 736 to 25,060 within the same period of time.

"As of today, 202,951 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Unfortunately, 25,060 people have died of complications of this disease," Alomia said in a televised address.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,473 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 947 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 484,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.