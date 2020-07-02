UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Surpasses 230,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 230,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 5,681 within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 230,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the death toll had risen by 741 to 28,510 within the same period of time.

"As of today, 231,770 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 28,510 people have died of this disease," Alomia said in a televised address.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,432 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 648 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 514,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Mexico March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

4 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

5 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.