Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Surpasses 300,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 300,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 4,685 within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 300,000, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, the deputy health minister, said.

The death toll has risen by 485 to 35,491 within the same period of time.

"As of July 13, 2020, there are 304,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28,843 of which are active and 76,824 are suspected cases of the disease," Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the epidemic in the country was in general declining and the economy was recovering, although COVID-19 was on the rise in nine states.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 571,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

