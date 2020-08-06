UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Surpasses 450,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased by 6,139 within the past 24 hours and has thus reached 456,100, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the death toll had risen by 829 to 49,698 people within the same period of time.

The country has conducted more than 1 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,148 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 857 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 18.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 704,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

